Sargun Mehta Supports Protesting Farmers In Punjab

Actress Sargun Mehta on Thursday lent support to farmers protesting in Punjab.

Several farmers in Punjab have raised voice against the three agriculture ordinances introduced by the Central government. These are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

They have been protesting in different places in Punjab, claiming that the ordinances were not only against the interest of the farmers but were also against the Constitution.

Sargun Mehta shared a picture of farmers at a protest march.

Reacting to the protests, Sargun Mehta wrote on Instagram: “Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (we oppose the Bill that is against the farmers).”

Meanwhile, actor Ravi Dubey travelled all the way to Punjab to celebrate the birthday of his wife and actress Sargun Mehta.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, Ravi posted a heartwarming wish for Sargun, calling her “the queen”.

“There are so many times I have tears of gratitude just thinking about you,and that child like smile of yours is why I am living,happy birthday gungun,I love you meri choti,this year the world will know you are not just amy queen’ you are ‘THE QUEEN’.#happybirthday,” Ravi wrote.

Along with it, he posted several pictures and videos from the last night low-key birthday affair.

Meanwhile, Sargun, who is best known for her work in Punjabi films, will be next seen opposite Ammy Virk in “Qismat 2”.

