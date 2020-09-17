Happy Birthday Sanaya Irani! 5 Looks Of The Ghost Actress That Prove Her Fashion Versatility

Actress Sanaya Irani celebrates her 37th birthday today. The actress, who won our hearts as the nerdy Gunjan Bhushan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and the talkative Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, rung in the special day with hubby, Mohit Sehgal and close friends at the stroke of midnight.

Besides the shows mentioned above, Sanaya had also appeared in shows like Left Right Left, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Chhanchhan, Rangrasiya and more. She proved her acting capabilities in Bollywood movies too.

Today on Sanaya Irani’s birthday, we take a look at the many time she rocked the fashion world and proved her versatility with unique looks.

Jaw-Dropping White Pantsuit

In this white pantsuit by PANKH, Sanay Irani looked angelic with a modern twist. From the chiffon detail on the sleeves to the short pants, the outfit is just love. She accessories with small stud earrings, a couple of rings and a few delicate chains. Her bold red lipstick and nail paint brought colour to the ensemble. She sported this look during the promotions of her Bollywood film, Ghost.

An Indo-Westen Fusion Of White & Pink

A couple of weeks ago, Sanay Irani rocked this beautiful pink-and-white Indo-fusion outfit, and we are loving it. From the multiple prints of the same colour to her jewellery choice – I don’t know what’s there not to love. But that radiant smile is what made this look a hundred folds better. She rocked this look during Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

A Princess To Bow Before

Sanaya Irani looked like a princess in this off-shoulder Indian ensemble. From the intriguing on the ghagra to the beautiful work adorning the neckline and sleeves – Sanaya has cast a spell on us. Simple and clean makeup, with just a ring on her finger, help us not take our eyes off this beauty and her statement outfit. She shared this look while wishing her fans and followers on Eid 2020.

A Killer From Head To Toe

How exactly to describe this outfit, I have no idea. But one thing is for sure – Sanaya Irani KILLED IT! This Āroka creation featured a half mustard yellow-caramel shade sleeveless jacket over two layers, of a lighter shade, printed layered dress. The heavy jewellery on the hand, her makeup and do receives brownie points.

Pleats & Swirls

I have never seen anyone rock a complete pink look the way Sanaya Irani did during the promotions of Ghost. Those details pleated swirls around the neck and wrist only heighten her look more. Agreed there are way too many pleats but who’s complaining. The khol eyes and minimal accessories with white heels is definitely worth a round of applause.

Check out these other looks of her’s that were close contenders:

Happy Birthday, Sanaya Irani!

Which look did you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

