Did You Know? Sanaya Irani’s Hubby Mohit Sehgal Auditioned For Barun Sobti’s Role In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is one of the most loved Indian TV shows in the last decade. The show started in 2011 and had 3 super successful seasons. Starring Sanaya Irani & Barun Sobti in lead the show became immensely popular among the TV audience and its characters are still admired by them. In fact, the show wouldn’t have ended after 3 seasons if it wasn’t about Barun’s abrupt exit. Fans didn’t want anyone to replace him so it came to an end.

As the show completed 9 years recently, Barun and Sanaya got into a fun chat with the producer of the show, Gul Khan. As the 3 went down the memory lane, they opened up about some really interesting facts related to the show.

Amidst all this, the gorgeous and talented Sanaya revealed that Mohit Sehgal also auditioned for the show but the character went on to Barun later. That’s right, Sanaya’s husband Mohit had auditioned for the character of Arnav earlier.

Pinkvilla has quoted Sanaya as saying, “‘Mohit was also auditioning for Arnav’s role. He was still in everybody’s minds after MJHT (Miley Jab Ham Tum), people were speculating that he might be the Arnav for the show. While I was kept in a room with 10 girls during the audition, Mohit had got a separate room for getting ready and prepping up. When he gave the audition, everybody was keen to send it to the channel for the final decision.”

She further added that at last she along with Mohit and Barun were left for the final call. But Barun defeated Mohit and donned the hat of Arnav Singh Raizada for the show, and the rest is history.

Now that’s interesting, right? How many of you knew this fact before?

