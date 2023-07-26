The co-writer of the crime investigative drama ‘Kohrra’, Gunjit Chopra has opened up on how the Korean movie ‘Memories of Murder’, left a lasting impression on him, and influenced some of his ideas, for the writing of this series.

One of the key aspects that Gunjit sought to explore through ‘Kohrra’ was the private lives of police officers, a realm rarely depicted in crime dramas.

He revealed how the characters he met during his work on another project in Punjab, became a source of inspiration for him.

“I thought, why not blend elements from various lives into cop characters and see how it unfolds? The Korean movie ‘Memories of Murder’ also left a lasting impression, influencing some of my ideas,” said the creative mastermind.

‘Memories of Murder’ is a 2003 South Korean crime thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho. It is based on the 1996 play ‘Come to See Me’ by Kim Kwang-rim.

The flick starred Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung. In the film, detectives Park Doo-man (Song) and Seo Tae-yoon (Kim) lead an investigation into a series of rapes, and murders taking place in Hwaseong in the late 1980s.

‘Kohrra’ sheds light on the personal struggles and complexities faced by those tasked with upholding the law, bringing a human element to the cop characters that is seldom explored in the genre.

Directed by the talented Randeep Jha, and co-written by Gunjit, along with Sudip Sharma and Diggi Sisodia, the series promises to captivate audiences with its evocative storytelling and compelling performances.

Gunjit shared: “Being in Punjab for so long, since 2010-11, I’ve had a remarkable journey. Immersing myself in the lives of its people, I’ve seen the state evolve over the years, revealing a side that’s vastly different from the common perception.”

“What intrigued me most was exploring the private lives of cops, an aspect rarely seen in the public eye. All in all, my experience in Punjab has shaped a unique story, born from the hearts of its people and the myriad of experiences that unfolded before me,” added Gunjit.

In a world where crime dramas are plentiful, ‘Kohrra’ stands out as a unique and refreshing take. It breaks free from conventional portrayals of Punjab and delves into the unseen depths of its people and their stories.

Starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Rachel Shelly and Varun Badola, it is streaming on Netflix.

