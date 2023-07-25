Looks like the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are finally bringing their one of the most-loved characters Dayaben, back. The character which Disha Vakani earlier played, vanished after she went for a maternity break in 2018. However, since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for her return and makers have reportedly been auditioning an actress who can be a perfect fit. Just recently, Dayaben’s brother Sundarlal, confirmed that Dayaben will be back this Diwali.

It is still yet to be known if Disha Vakani is returning to the show or if makers have finalised some actress who would step into her shoes. This only time will tell. While we waiting with bated breath to know who’s going to play Dayaben’s role, we bring you the list of actresses who have been approached earlier to play the part.

From past some time, rumours were abuzz that Aishwarya Sakhuja has been auditioned for the role of Dayaben. While fans have been eagerly waiting to know if he’s been finalised, she had revealed to ETimes, “I am not doing it. I had tested for it but I don’t think I am doing it. I haven’t received any call confirming it. I had auditioned 20–25 days back. I can sense some kind of urgency when they are casting Dayaben’s character. So I was called to audition for the role. Usually, we get a call back within like a week’s time. But since it’s been that long, I don’t think I am doing it.”

Another actress who made headlines to play the lead in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was Hum Paanch fame Rakhi Vijan. While it was being said that she was being approached, she was quick to quash them. Speaking to the same portal she had confirmed, “The media has been calling me. I don’t know from where this rumour emanated. I came to know about these reports, the day before yesterday. I thought this rumour would die down but it kept increasing.”

Once there were all the eyeballs on TV actress Kajal Pisal who had confirmed auditioning for Dayaben’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She later revealed to the same portal, “Yes I had auditioned for the role in August. I did not want to speak about it because I had only gone for an audition. Nothing had worked out. I waited to hear from them for a long time, but when I did not receive any call from them, I realised that it hadn’t worked out. But some production houses and casting directors are under the impression that I will be playing Dayaben in the future, so they don’t approach me for work.”

Last but not the least on the list is actress Saee Barve, who too was allegedly approached for the popular sitcom.

Well, let’s wait on watch if someone from this list will step into Disha Vakani’s shoes, or the makers have finalised a new face? What do you think?

