Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is creating a lot of noise lately. After the exit of Shailesh Lodha, the only hope was Disha Vakani to return as Dayaben. However, producer Asit Modi confirmed that they are looking for a replacement and a new actor would be cast for the titular role. Reports were rife that Rakhi Vijan will be taking over but that turned out to be baseless. Scroll below as she speaks about the possibilities of the same.

As most know, Rakhi took to her Instagram and quashed all the rumours around her entry as Dayaben. She mentioned that she has no idea where the reports came from but she has never been approached by the channel or the producers. That broke a lot of hearts but many hoped that this meant makers could go back to Disha Vakani once again.

In the latest interview with Times Of India, Rakhi Vijan opened up on all the rumours around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said, “The media has been calling me. I don’t know from where this rumour emanated. I came to know about these reports, the day before yesterday. I thought this rumour would die down but it kept increasing.”

When asked about whether it will be challenging for her to step into the shoes of Disha Vakani as Dayaben, Rakhi Vijan responded, “Comedy comes naturally to me. But of course, it will be challenging. However, it won’t be very difficult.”

“I will have to take a lot of nuances from her style and include mine. I will have to do a good merger. If I do it entirely my way, it might be difficult for the audiences to relate to it,” she revealed on how she would take up the character.

Rakhi Vijan may have refuted the rumours, but it seems like she’s interested. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers, are y’all listening?

