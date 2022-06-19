Tinsel town’s adorable couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently sent their fans into a tizzy when made a fashion splash on the red carpet of an award show. Ever since Bigg Boss 15 concluded, Karan and Teja have become the talk of the town owing to their love affair and PDA which all started during their stint in the reality show. Speaking about the award show, the night saw who’s who of Bollywood arriving to add the charm to the event.

But do you know Karan Kundrra shared the stage at the event with his current girlfriend Tejasswi and ex Anusha Dandekar? Well, not literally!

Karan Kundrra’s past love affair with Anusha Dandekar is known to all. The couple was head-over-heels in love for quite some time before they decided to call it quits in January 2021. While a lot has been said about their split, but the real reason is best known to them. Anusha and Karan have not been on talking terms as the two seemed to have moved on in their lives. Now we bring you a scoop from the recent award show that saw the trio on the same stage. Yes, you heard that right!

A little birdie told us, that Maniesh Paul and Anusha Dandekar were hosting the show and the VJ was informed beforehand that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be bestowed with an award, she can go the backstage for that brief moment. However, having no hard feelings or grudges in her heart, Anusha stood on the side of the stage while Maniesh finished presenting the Super Stylish TV couple award to Teja and KK.

However, the source further revealed that seeing Anusha Dandekar wait on the stage, Karan Kundra was heard telling Maniesh Paul, “Maniesh Bhai agar tum nahi hote, hum stage pe award lene aa hi nahi paate.”

Earlier a report about Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, bumping into each other stated, “Karan and Anusha are extremely mature and they would definitely greet each other if they would have come face to face. But nothing sort of that happened, in fact, Karan and Tejasswi left the event a bit early as they had their early morning work commitments and they are thorough professional as we have seen.”

Karan Kundrra is currently in a happy space with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, while Anusha Dandekar too is enjoying being single.

