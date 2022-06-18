Krushna Abhishek is one of the best comedians in our country. The actor is currently part of The Kapil Sharma Show and portrays the character of ‘Sapna’ on the same. And as soon as he comes on stage, we just can’t control our laughter no matter how hard we try. Back when the comedian was a part of ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ in 2016, he apparently mocked John Abraham’s films and this – for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with the actor who walked out of the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The show revolved around the comedians roasting Bollywood celebrities who came to grace it. Not just that, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others also refused to be part of the show because of demeaning jokes on the same.

Advertisement

It was Force 2 that John Abraham was promoting on Comedy Nights Bachao. He appeared on the show along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It was when Krushna Abhishek came on stage and mocked his films in the past which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the Parmanu actor and he walked out of the show midway.

Later Krushna Abhishek appeared on Pro-music Countdown where he spoke about the controversy with John Abraham and said, “I did a film with John called ‘Hook and Crook’ which never made it to the big screen but brought us very close as friends. I still remember how that incident petrified me. After I learned the impact of my words on John, I tried my best to make up with him by apologising to him time and again, by sending flowers and text messages, but he did not respond to any of my gestures.”

Taking the stage as an opportunity, the comedian said, “I want to apologise humbly to him on national television and ask for his forgiveness.”

What are your thoughts on Krushna Abhishek mocking John Abraham’s films? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Misses His ‘Nattu Kaka’ Ghanshyam Nayak Says, “Woh Jaha Bhi Honge Hum Sab Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram