Salman Khan’s cold war with John Abraham has been in the news for some time. It goes back to the time when Katrina Kaif had alleged that John got her removed from a film that they were doing together. But it was Salman Khan’s million-dollar advice that made Katrina do that film which eventually became a huge hit.

However, later when Salman had said on one of the shows that because of him and Katrina, John got a big film, the latter had replied by saying there’s some problem between the two which he isn’t aware of. Read on to know the whole story.

During his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Salman Khan was heard saying, “I remember the time when Katrina was the film which was later gone to Tara Sharma. Katrina was crying the whole time “my whole career is destroyed.” I had to face that for 3 days. I felt she’s going to be one of the biggest stars we have in this country and why is she crying. (I told her) “You’ll be laughing at this few years down. (She said) “How can you say that just because you are the Salman Khan, you are a huge star you won’t feel that. This is my career, How can someone remove me from a film when I shot.”

Salman Khan further revealed that when she later got another opportunity Katrina Kaif came to him and said John also stars in the same film. But the Dabangg actor told her it could be anybody as she gets cast in the film because of the script, director, and her good terms with the production company. But when Katrina recalled the old time when John had removed him from the film, Khan told her, “Be magnanimous”. Salman Khan had also claimed that Katrina understood and she worked with John in that film and it became a hit.

This is when Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma, “Katrina aur mere dono ke baddapan ki wajha se John Abraham ek bohut badi hit mili.”

Later, John Abraham appeared on the same show and he was asked to comment on the same. This is when John told Rajat Sharma there’s some problem between him and Salman Khan but he doesn’t know exactly what that problem is. Replying to the same, John kept his stance ahead and told Rajat Sharma that at that point of the time he was a newcomer and he was not in the capacity to tell directors or producers to remove or replace the leading actress.

When asked about getting a big hit due to Salman and Katrina, he smiled sarcastically and thanked them. Watch the video below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will next be seen together in Tiger 3 which is slated for Eid 2023 release. John Abraham, last release Attack Part 1, which boomed at the box office, is now gearing up for OTT release on Zee5.

