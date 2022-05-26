Indian film director Rajkumar Santoshi has gifted the Bollywood industry with many memorable movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and many more. While the filmmaker is known for various projects, recently his name is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently the anti-slogans on the director’s name have been making rounds on the internet as it was revealed that he did not pay his employees for his movie Gandhi Vs Godse.

As per TOI, a few people who worked for Rajkumar Santoshi in his film Gandhi Vs Godse, have started revolting against the director for not paying them for working in the movie. The Anti- Rajkumar Santoshi slogan poster read, “HUM WORKERS KA PAYMENT (THREE YEARS) SE UPER HO GAYA HAI LEKIN ABHI TAK HUM WORKERS KA PAYMENT NAHI MILA COMPANY KE PASS KAJASKISTAN JANE KE LIYE PAISE HAI, ART DIRECTOR ASST. KO DENE KE LIYE PAISE HAI CARPENTER KO DENE KE LIYE PAISE HAI. LEKIN HUM EXTRA SETTING BOY KO DENE KE LIYE INKE PASS PAISE NHI KHALI HAR BAAR DATE PE DATE DE RAHE HAI. AISE PRODUCTION DESIGNERS AUR PRODUCTION DIRECTOR KE SATH KOI KAM NA KARE NAHI KOI COMPANY AISE LOGO KO KAAM DE. APNE FAYDE KE LIYE HUM CHHOTE WORKERS KA PAYMENT NAHI DETE HA.”

When this issue was taken up to FWICE, General Secretary Ashok Dubey claimed, “We have had meetings with Santoshi and he has said that he will pay up. We got the complaint from the workers themselves.” Along with this Dubey also said, “It is possible that the anti-Rajkumar Santoshi posters are being done by some antisocial elements because the workers have been informed that Santoshi will complete paying their dues in a few days time.”

Talking about the movie, Gandhi Vs Godse is a movie that will be showing the timeline of the 1947 and 1948 eras. The movie is said to be based on Gandhiji and his philosophies.

