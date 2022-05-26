The singing duo Sukriti and Prakriti who are now hosting the new season of the youth show titled ‘Dil Beats: Sache Pyar Ki Unfiltered Kahaniyan’ – said that as artists they do not want to limit themselves only to singing but expand in dancing, acting and more.

The twin sisters are known for delivering some of the superhit independent songs like ‘Sudhar Ja’, ‘Mafiyaan’, ‘Kehndi Haa Kehndi Naa’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Sona Lagda’, and ‘Majnu’.

Now that Sukriti and Prakriti are hosting the youth show ‘Dil Beats: Sache Pyar Ki Unfiltered Kahaniyan’, they are very excited to explore their ability as TV host.

Sukriti said, “We are very excited about this new show. I believe we are an artist altogether so we shouldn’t be limited to singing, we can dance, act and host. I am very happy that I am getting this opportunity to do something like this and I know we will kill it”.

Prakriti added, ” I completely agree with her, we are artists and we shouldn’t be put in a box. I mean the sky’s the limit and should always do whatever you love doing. We are very excited about our new show and we hope that the audience will pour out their love and support.”

The show Dil Beats: Sache Pyar Ki Unfiltered Kahaniyan airs on MTV Beats.

