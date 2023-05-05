If there’s one boy band we’ve all grown up listening to, it’s Backstreet Boys. The band comprises Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. The boy band performed in Mumbai last night, and it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor and Diana Penty, attending it. And guess what? Band members Kevin and McLean returned the favour of ladies throwing bras and panties at them by tossing their underwear at them at their Mumbai concert, and the video is doing the rounds on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

The Backstreet Boys band was formed in 1993, and ever since then, they’ve been the most popular band of all time, with a massive fan following among fans, especially the 90s kids. The band has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

A Backstreet Boys fan page on Instagram shared a video of AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson returning the favour of their female fans by throwing their bras and panties over them for years by tossing their underwear at the crowd in their Mumbai concert.

Both the singers changed on stage, with AJ McLean saying, “Remember that time you would throw your bras and panties at us. Tonight, Kevin and I would like to return the favour, ladies.”

That looks fun!

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, and Meezan Jafri were seen attending Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai.

The band is performing in Gurugram tonight, and we can’t wait to see more videos of them on social media soon.

