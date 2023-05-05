Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has starred in several critically acclaimed independent dramas, including Half Nelson (2006), Lars and the Real Girl (2007), and Blue Valentine (2010) to name a few.

Ryan’s first film role was as a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer (2001), and he gained stardom by starring in The Notebook. He brought movie fans to tears in the 2004 romantic drama, but did you know on one date, it was Ryan who turned on the waterworks? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Star Magazine report, a woman said that after s*x, Ryan Gosling is like Jason Segel at the beginning of Forgetting Sarah Marshall. “He was the best lover I’ve ever had,” recalls a curvy blonde who shared a night of passion with Ryan after meeting him at a nightclub. But once the lovemaking was over, things took a turn.

“I thought I heard him sniffling. Then I realized he had tears gushing down his face. I asked if he was all right, and he said he gets emotional sometimes,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling is currently married to A Place Beyond the Pines co-star Eva Mendes. While they’re one of Hollywood’s most adored power couples, but the loved-up duo are notoriously private about their relationship. The actress gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers a rare insight into her deeply private marriage with the Barbie star.

Eva shared a series of photos of herself looking ultra-chic in a stunning shirt dress embellished with hand-embroidered botanicals, sporting a radiant full-glam makeup look. “When he texts you he’s coming home early, and you’re so excited that you’re still in hair & makeup from your work day,” Eva captioned her post, signing off with a kiss emoji. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Ryan and Eva on the post.

Must Read: Burak Deniz, Aşk Laftan Anlamaz Fame, Says “Aamir Khan Is A Very Big Man, Not Just An Actor” Revealing He Adores 3 Idiots, PK

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News