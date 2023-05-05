It’s been months since Johnny Depp won the defamation trial that Amber Heard filed, and since then, she faced quite some backlash from Depp’s massive fandom. However, recently, reports have been rife that Amber is quitting Hollywood to live in Madrid, Spain, with her younger daughter Oonagh. Yes, you heard that right. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Amber had a vibrant acting career in Hollywood, but she is mostly known for her red-headed character in Aquaman. However, after the controversies related to the defamation case with Depp, there was uncertainty about her career in the DC universe, but her role hasn’t been cut from Aquaman 2. However, it seems she doesn’t want to stay in Hollywood any longer.

A close friend of Amber Heard shared to Daily Mail, “I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

Amber Heard has no intention to return to Hollywood, however, there might be one day when she would like to make a comeback. The friend further mentioned, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

A few days back, there were reports that Amber had sold her California house in July 2022 for $1.1 million. And since then, she has spent a lot of time in Spain. She was even spotted with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh at a kids’ park as well. The mom of one welcomed Oonagh through surrogacy and kept her away from all the limelight.

Well, Amber’s moving news came into being nearly after a year of her defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. For the unversed, Depp had sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, stating that her alleged claim against him abusing her was all a lie to scout more money from their divorce settlement. And then, a year later, Amber countersued him for $100 million. Since then, it has all gone a messy ride and in June 2022, the court ordered Heard to pay $10 million to Johnny Depp as compensatory damages, along with $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the actor.

Amber Heard was not happy with the judgement and had claimed a retrial as she believed the court’s judgement was not supported with proper evidence. Well, this went on a never-ending loop, and now, the actress has left all that baggage behind to live a new life in Spain. However, Amber’s rep hasn’t commented on the same yet.

