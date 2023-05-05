Brad Pitt has to be one of those Hollywood stars who is equally in the limelight for his professional doing and his personal life trajectories. While being a part of some of the most anticipated tent pole movies, the actor in the recent past has made many headlines for his love affairs, but none reached the point where the reports claimed anything close to a concrete relationship. But seems like things are different this time with Ines de Ramon, whom the actor has been seeing for quite sometime privately and seems like has even plans to settle down.

For the unversed, Brad and Ines caught the attention of the media later last year. It is said that the two came close in November of 2022 when Ramon has just split with her then-husband, Paul Wesley. Jewelry designer by profession, Inos decided to stay low-key about her romance with the top-tier Hollywood star.

If the latest reports now are to go by, it seems like Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt’s romance has moved to the fast track and is now happily pacing for a bright future. Reports claim that Pitt might be seeing a settled future with his current lady love. Below is all you need to know about this interesting update of the day.

A US Weekly report shed light on Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon romance. It said that Brad might be thinking of settling down for the first time since his split with Angelina Jolie. This is also the first public relationship since the divorce. “Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down,” the insider said, adding that the two have already said “I love you” to each other.

They further revealed that Brad Pitt certainly wants to settle down again and even with a crazy schedule be is focused on a future with Ines de Ramon. “[Brad] and Ines haven’t gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it’s going in that direction,” the insider reveals. There is even a plan for summer gateways in place. They have discussed travelling to Europe together. The trip might even be a business meet as Pitt has been eyeing an real estate there.

