Comedian and actress Amy Schumer never fails to bring smiles to people’s faces with her performances. Apart from her sense of humour, Amy is also known for being outspoken about her personal life. Last year, Amy Schumer opened up about her painful IVF journey and how she chose to quit it.

Amy began her journey in showbiz with her standup comedy and became a contestant on the show Last Comic Standing in 2007. Since then, she has worked in several movies and proved her acting skills.

Amy Schumer is currently married to Chef Chris Fischer, with whom she shares her two-year-old son Gene. In 2020, the actress went for IVF (in vitro fertilisation) for another kid, but things did not turn out in her favour. During her appearance on iHeartRadio’s podcast in 2022, the Trainwreck actress opened up about her painful IVF journey and revealed that she did it one time. She said, “I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard. People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I’m gonna die. This is awful.”

Revealing how the procedure did not work for her, Amy Schumer said, “I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I’m Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot.” She continued, “And then the drop off after fertilisation, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn’t work … and now I don’t have a uterus.”

As a result, the 40-year-old decided to give up on the process and mentioned how she is enjoying her small family with her husband and kid. However, the news of not expecting another child did break her. Amy said, “I’m excited about it but I was sad. And it’s not really something you get sympathy for because it’s like, you already have one b*tch, shut up. But you know, that’s a real struggle people go through.” “We tried, but yeah we’re just gonna have the one perfect little adorable angel,” she added.

