Hollywood actress Amy Schumer was the original choice for Barbie when the project first made the headlines in 2016. However, the actress then opted out of the movie and as we all know now, starlet Margot Robbie got picked up for the lead role. Schumer, however, did reveal the reason behind the shocking movie. Read on to know more.

Apart from Margot Robbie, Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and America Ferrera among others. Margot, in a recent interview, claimed that the titular role came with a lot of baggage. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig.

Speaking of why Amy Schumer left the project, the actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 shared, “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.” Schumer then also recalled the time when the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to congratulate her on the casting news, saying, “The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.” In an interview with a different publication, the actress in 2017 said that sadly she could not commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts adding, “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

Amy Schumer eventually spilled the beans that her exit was due to creative differences. The actress first made the movie announcement in December 2016 but four months later, it was revealed that she was no longer part of the project.

Anne Hathaway was also considered for the lead role at one point but it ultimately went to Margot Robbie. Interestingly, Barbie was first heading for a 2018 release but with so many changes, the live-action Barbie movie will finally hit the theatres in July 2023.

