Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the Bollywood and Hollywood A-listers. The 40-year-old has proved her acting mettle in both industries and is also known for being vocal about pay parity in showbiz. While she enjoys a fan following of millions, did you know Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a fangirl but of her flawless skin? Scroll down for more information.

After winning the 2000 Miss World pageant, the actress embarked upon her acting career and is now ruling hearts with her works in Bollywood and Hollywood. While she has signed several new projects, PeeCee is currently promoting her upcoming web series Citadel.

Anne Hathaway once confessed to being obsessed with Priyanka Chopra’s perfect skin. During an interview, The Intern actress revealed she is a fan of the Quantico star’s skin and often looks up how she maintains it.

In 2019, Anne Hathaway was promoting her film Serenity with her co-star Matthew McConaughey. The movie marked the two actors’ second outing together after their 2014 film Interstellar. During the promotion of the movie, Hathaway opened up about her obsession with Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Talking about it, the actress said, “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it.'” Watch the video here.

Last year, Hathaway had a fangirl moment with Priyanka as they met in Paris for a star-studded event by luxury jewellery brand Bulgari. The two actresses and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are the international brand ambassadors for the brand and got together for the event. As per various reports, Hathaway was thrilled to meet Priyanka Chopra and was also heard saying, “I’m so happy to meet you” as the two held hands and kissed each other on the cheek.

