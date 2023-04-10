Gigi Hadid may have come from a wealthy family, but she has built her career in the fashion industry with her hard work, dedication and sincerity. Thanks to her modelling career and luxury brand collaborations, she lives life like a queen-size. Gigi often leads the headlines just like she leads the ramp and rules over the fashion industry like a pro. Today, we will be talking about whether she is the highest-paid model in the industry or not and will also discuss her net worth. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Not only Gigi but her sister Bella Hadid has also followed her into the fashion industry to make her own name and identity. The two Hadid sisters are known for their glamour, vigour and styling sense. But they are also quite famous for being the highest-paid supermodels, and fans have been left wondering what her net worth is.

Before Gigi Hadid could make her name in the fashion industry, her mother, Yolanda Hadid was among the top models and over the fifteen years of her career, she made quite a lot of fortune. Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, was a prominent real estate developer, but after their divorce, Yolanda was left with very little capital.

Gigi Hadid’s Net Worth

Ever since childhood, Gigi Hadid has been ruling the fashion industry like the queen that she is. Gigi doesn’t lead the highest-paid supermodel list, but she is one of them, with an estimated $9 million to $10 million per year of earnings. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, the supermodel has an estimated net worth of around $29 million.

Gigi Hadid’s earnings

Over the years of her career, Gigi Hadid has worked with luxurious brands, including BMW, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, and Evian. She has also modelled in Victoria’s Secret shows, which can add up to $1 million per year to her total earnings.

She has a vast Instagram fanbase and followers, and thanks to them, she earns a huge amount of moolah from brand collaborations. She has even launched her own makeup collection with Maybelline, which features palettes and matte lipsticks.

Expensive things owned by Gigi Hadid

Gigi has two lavish apartments in New York, which she has combined into one, and that comes with a whopping price tag of $9 million. Along with this, she owns designer shoes ranging from Jimmy Choo to Dior to Prada to Louboutin and many more. The supermodel has some finest jewellery pieces, including her favourite brand Jacquie Aiche whose price ranges from around $2000 to $5000. She also has unique and luxury branded bags.

Well, in 2021, Gigi Hadid gave birth to a baby girl Khai, and now she is responsible for her daughter as well. She is co-parenting her baby with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.

Well, Gigi Hadid is a well-known name in the fashion industry and here’s what her net worth looks like, even though it’s not confirmed. Let us know your thoughts. For the unversed, Kendall Jenner leads the highest-paid supermodels list with $45 million net worth.

