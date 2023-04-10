From looking young to staying relevant, celebrities try their best to keep their career afloat in Hollywood. Surprisingly, a few actors seem to do it all without much effort. We’re talking about Andrew Garfield, who has created a permanent space in his fans’ hearts for over a decade. He started his career at the age of 22 and is currently looking dapper at 39. A video on social media captures his journey and his drastic transformation from a boy to a man. Scroll on to learn more.

Andrew made his debut in 2005 with the short film Mumbo Jumbo. After starring in a few forgettable movies in trivial roles, the actor made a breakthrough with The Social Network. He got global recognition after starring as the titular character in The Amazing Spider-Man.

A YouTube channel called Movieclips200 shared a montage video of Andrew Garfield. There are various clips from his movies since the start of his career. The video perfectly shows how the actor has transformed from a 22-year-old boy to a 39-year-old man. Yet, while his maturity is clearly visible in the video, netizens claim that he has not aged at all! The paradox of his age and maturity is clearly confusing us all.

Take A Look:

The video starts with Andrew Garfield’s look from Mumbo Jumbo, released in 2005. His style changed slightly in 2010 when he appeared in The Social Network. He looked dapper and neat with his clean-shaved look then. He maintained the same appearance for a few years before growing his hair around 2015. This was the time the actor experimented with his looks – from rough beard and moustache to different hair lengths – he did it all.

Around 2019, it seems Andrew got bored with his rugged look and got back to his boy-next-door avatar. He continued with his beard and light moustache and kept his hair short – almost.

His insane transformation got the netizens talking, and here’s what they said –

One wrote, “The only thing that changing is his hair and the beard He never get old.”

Another said, “2005 Andrew Garfield is literally Steve Harrington from stranger things.”

A person claimed, “This guy look that same for years”

Another agreed, “He didn’t age at all.”

A user wrote, “I was shocked when i see andrew hair in 2015.”

Another made an acute observation about Andrew and commented, “Hes gonna be one of those actors where he doesn’t start aging until he’s 60.”

We’re in awe of Andrew Garfield’s evolution!

