Many hearts were broken when Andrew Garfield was replaced as Spider-man. His cameo in Tom Holland starrer Spider-man: No Way Home was the movie’s major highlight and reminded his fans how much they missed him in the iconic Spidey suit. Andrew was an ‘amazing’ Spider-man but also got in a lot of trouble during his superhero days. He questioned his character’s s*xuality, which did not sit well with his fans. Scroll on to learn more.

Andrew first appeared as Spider-man in The Amazing Spider-Man, that released in 2012. He reprised his role in its sequel that dropped in theatres in 2014. As per reports, the actor was suddenly ousted from the franchise because he did not show up for an event held by Sony, which would have announced The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Andrew later stated that his real self bothered a few people in showbiz, which was the reason for his replacement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As stated earlier, Andrew Garfield habitually remained honest and voiced his opinion out loud. He did the same in 2013 when he told Entertainment Weekly that he wondered why Spider-Man couldn’t be bisexual. His statements ruffled the feathers of his fans, and he was compelled to take back his words. In 2019, the actor revealed to The Independent that he was pressured into apologizing for his comments, even though he did not feel wrong.

Andrew Garfield talked about the production team’s regressive mentality and said, “I worked harder than I’ve ever worked on anything, and I’m really proud of it. But I didn’t feel represented. There was an interview I gave where I said, ‘Why can’t Peter explore his bis*xuality in his next film? Why can’t [his girlfriend] MJ be a guy?’ I was then put under a lot of pressure to retract that and apologize for saying something that is a legitimate thing to think and feel. So I said, ‘OK, so you want me to make sure that we get the bigots and the homophobes to buy their tickets?”

Interestingly, Tom Holland also shared his opinion on this topic and had similar views. While talking to GQ recently, he mentioned that he would love to see gay Spider-man and said that it would “be a very progressive way to kind of create a new character.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Christopher Nolan Never Coming Back To Direct A Batman Film Might Be Because Of This Possessive Reason & It’d Break Fans’ Hearts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News