Christopher Nolan, one of the finest filmmakers in the world, swooned the audiences with his Batman The Dark Knight trilogy. His movies are considered to be one of the most comic-accurate superhero movies as many are still not over his magic. Not to forget the portrayal of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman, the audiences still call him one of the best-caped crusaders of all time.

However, the director was against the idea of introducing Batman into a shared universe where he had to join alliances with other superheroes. While batman was not a part of any universe, the future DC movies did see Batman joining forces with other DC characters, and it was a delight for the audiences. But initially, Nolan had completely different views on this.

Once during an interview with LA Times, filmmaker Christopher Nolan had said, “I don’t think our Batman, our Gotham, lends itself to that kind of cross-fertilization. It goes back to one of the first things we wrangled with when we first started putting the story together: Is this a world in which comic books already exist? Is this a world in which superheroes already exist?”

Interestingly, this was a conscious decision on Nolan’s part, as the filmmaker felt that creating a shared universe might have undermined Batman’s originality.

While his trilogy came to an end, the new DCEU will see Robert Pattinson in for another Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves. The next movie is slated to release in October 2025. Let us know what are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below!

