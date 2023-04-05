Hollywood celebrities and pop stars like Rihanna, Jay Z and Kanye West enjoy not only massive fan followings but also earn hefty paychecks for their performance and brand endorsements. This makes them the richest celebrities in the world.

Now Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires is out, and as expected, Ye did not make it to the list after Adidas ended their partnership. However, RiRi, Kim and Jay Z are among the world’s billionaires. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rihanna immediately increased her net worth by foraying into the lingerie and beauty sectors with her brand Fenty. The Umbrella hitmaker assisted her French business partner Bernard Arnault, the chairman of the French luxury goods company LVMH, to dethrone Elon Musk as the richest person in the world. Musk’s net worth climbed by more than $50 billion to $ 211 billion.

According to the Forbes list, Rihanna ranked at 2002 with $1.4 billion, which is a decrease from $1.7 billion the year before. Steven Spielberg, the filmmaker of Titanic, rose to 694th place after the release of the Avatar sequel last year, making $ 4 billion.

Kim Kardashian is ranked 2,259th, although her wealth has decreased from $1.9 billion to $1.2 billion since last year. With her Skims shapewear clothing brand, she has seen tremendous success; the company is now worth an estimated $3.2 billion. Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, didn’t make it to the list since Adidas severed its relationship with him as a result of his anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

The rapper had a multi-year partnership with the sports corporation for his brand Yeezy and placed 1,513 on Forbes’ list of the world’s wealthiest people last year. But following the termination with the company, which came after a number of other lucrative deals were dropped, the father-of-net four’s worth has fallen below $1 billion.

Kylie Jenner is also taken off the list, much like Kanye. She was removed from the list in 2021 and hasn’t been able to reappear since. Her beauty line helped her earn the title of “youngest self-made millionaire”, according to Forbes in 2020.

Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z are among the list’s other celebrities. Jay-Z is ranked 1217 on the list and now has a net worth of $2.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion. While Oprah entered the list at number 1217, her fortune has decreased from $2.6 billion to $2.5 billion since last year. Apart from them, 2,640 billionaires from 77 different countries are included in Forbes’ global 2023 billionaires ranking.

Must Read: The Avengers Are A Team, But There’s One Marvel Superhero Who Annoys Them The Most, Can You Take A Wild Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News