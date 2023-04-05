Moon Knight has always been one of the fans’ favourite superheroes. After the superhero’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2022 web series, several reports claimed that Avengers have long before confirmed that Konshu’s fist and high priest would be among the Earth’s mightiest heroes. However, he is not the easiest superhero to work with, and the heroes have hated him since dawn.

For the unversed, Moon Knight is among the most powerful Marvel superheroes. He is the alter ego of Marc Spector, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder and has three different personalities: Steven Grant, Jake Lockley and Mr Knight.

Marc Spector and his alter ego Moon Knight are both known for their unpredictable nature. Despite being extremely powerful, Moon Knight has given the Avengers, including Iron Man and Captain America, a hard time. The Marvel comic book Avengers #35, written by Jason Aaron, Jason Keith and Javier Garron, opens with a glimpse of a caveman Moon Knight of 1,000,000 BC who goes toe-to-toe with Avengers of that era.

As per Screenrant, in the first scene, Marc Spector says, “Most have no idea. And I do but still, hate to admit it. That without the god of the moon, we’d be lost.” Apart from his attitude, Moon Knight even took on the Avengers in Aaron and Garron’s The Age of Khonshu. In the comic book scene, Khonshu’s power even made Moon Knight capable of taking control of Thor’s Mjolnir. Avengers’ grudge over Moon Knight now seems justified as he has often given the superheroes a headache.

Last month, writer Jed MacKay, who has written the Moon Knight book series, highlighted the superhero’s image in Avengers’ eyes. Sharing a scene from Avengers #35, MacKay wrote, “I love Caveman Moon Knight. I find something comforting in the idea that even 1,000,000 years ago there was a Moon Knight that the Avengers thought was an a**hole.”

I love Caveman Moon Knight. I find something comforting in the idea that even 1,000,000 years ago there was a Moon Knight that the Avengers thought was an asshole. pic.twitter.com/HNk8jpf3S7 — 𝐉𝐄𝐃 𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐘 (@jedmackay) March 6, 2023

