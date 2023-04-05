Scarlett Johansson is one of the world’s most prominent actors and one of the richest. Over the years, she has done some incredible work in the West, including playing the character of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her brilliant acting skills and Scar Jo’s fashion sense are also awe-inspiring, and she has served major LEWKS on the red carpet over the years. And guess what? The actress spends so little to keep her face glowing; the remedy costs less than an McD meal. Yes, we aren’t kidding! Scroll below to read the details.

Scarlett is one of the most bankable stars in the world and enjoys a massive fan following among her fans. The actress doesn’t have an official social media account but has hundreds of fan pages dedicated to her that keep track of her daily sightings and updates.

Now talking about her skincare regime, it’s actually effortless. You might think that being one of the most prominent actresses in the world, Scarlett Johansson does something offbeat and expensive, but you might be wrong.

The Black Widow actress actually uses apple cider on her face to keep that glow intact. Can you believe it? We honestly can’t stop going gaga about it. In an interview with Elle in 2013, Scarlett Johansson said, “I researched natural skincare and found that apple cider vinegar is really effective. Using it as a toner can be harsh, but if you have breakouts it can be really healing.”

Scar Jo fans, where are you at? Here’s your solution to get that GLOW, which costs less than an McD meal. Haha!

What do you think about Scarlett Johansson using apple cider vinegar for her skincare rescue? Tell us in the space below.

