



Bella Thorne is an absolute s*x symbol of Hollywood who has worked on many projects and proved her worth as an actress. However, it’s her Instagram profile that we are most attracted to. Have you ever been to her handle? It’s a Disneyland for the people who loves a little ‘oomph’ in life. Her bikini pictures and flaunting of her s*xy bod is quite famous on social media. She is an avid social media user and enjoys massive followers. Bella often shares pictures from her daily life, photoshoots, and red-carpet looks & we are always in awe of her looks.

Bella has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion, and there’s no denying that. She loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure and has never shied away from showing her skin. Today we brought you a throwback look where she oozed her s*x factor & looked stunning. Check out as we decode her look!

In 2022, Bella Thorne took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures wearing a gorgeous purple-coloured satin sheer robe that featured thread embroidery adding a special charm to the look. Bella had ditched her bra, and in that outfit, the actress flaunted her busty cleav*ge and s*xy navel, serving as major thirst traps for her followers. Her erected n*pples even flashed through the silk robe. She paired it with a matching thong and posed for the camera with a purple feather string.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

For makeup, Bella Thorne opted for something vintage, something bold. With a full coverage foundation, dramatic eyeliner with glistening purple eye-shadow, defined brows and nude lip shade, she completed the look. For hair, she chose a retro bun to accentuate her look further and added a pair of earrings and bangles to accessorise it.

She knows what goes best on her figure, and Bella’s looks have always enticed us. What about you? Let us know your opinion on her looks in the comments below.

