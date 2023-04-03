Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. She’s one of the most influential personalities and enjoys a massive fan following among her fans and on social media. Kim is multi-talented, and along with being a mother, she’s also a very successful entrepreneur. Back in 2018, the beauty broke the internet with her ‘nudels’ picture where she went topless, hiding her b**bs with a bowl of Ramen noodles and pink hair, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination for her fans on social media. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Kim is one of the most followed female celebrities on social media, with over 351 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle on the photo-sharing platform and never misses an opportunity to turn heads with her posts and videos there.

Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, “🍜 nudels.” In the picture, Kim went topless and hid her b**bs with a bowl of ramen noodles and bubblegum pink-coloured hair.

As usual, the social media personality left no stone unturned regarding her fashion game. It’s a blurred picture but aesthetically pleasing, with over 2 million likes on it. Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing her signature nude makeup with heavy mascara lashes.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Whoa, only Kim Kardashian can pull off such looks with this perfection and finesse.

What are your thoughts on Kim going topless for a picture in 2018 on her Instagram account? Tell us in the space below.

