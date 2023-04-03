Dakota Johnson, apart from being a versatile actress and daughter of legendary celebrities, is a true blue fashionista. Be it a red carpet look or a Sunday brunch, a fashion photoshoot or an event to attend, Dakota is always fashionably ready. However, does that mean she has never faced a fashion disaster? She did. But somehow, she even managed to look pretty even in a disastrous outfit.

And today, we brought you to the time when Dakota had worn a ‘not-so-upto-the-mark’ outfit and yet looked sultrily gorgeous. Keep scrolling to check it out below as we decode her look!

At 2014’s Met Gala red carpet, Dakota Johnson came wearing a midnight blue-coloured glittery camisole embellished with microbeads making it look like shimmery stars and paired it with a navy silk gauze full skirt along with a pair of velvety gloves. The top featured a plunging neckline and noodle straps. Ditching her bra, Dakota flaunted her n*pples through the outfit. The outfit was designed by Charles James, who is known for his glamorous ball gowns that highlighted a woman’s curves back in the ’40s and ’50s. And even in this outfit, you will get a touch of it.

One of her fan pages shared the picture on their Instagram handle. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 🧿 (@dakotajohnson_)

Even though the attire had nothing extraordinary in it, Dakota Johnson made it look like an extravaganza with her charm. She kept her makeup minimal with a dewy finish foundation, blushed cheeks, peach eyeshadow with eyeliner and mascara, defined brows and completed the look with mauve lip shade. She kept her hair open in soft beachy curls and flaunted her bangs like a pro with this outfit. She accentuated the look further with a pair of diamond ear drops and a metallic silver clutch.

How to look stunning even in a so-so outfit? Take tips from Dakota Johnson. Well, whenever we see her fashion looks, we fall in love with her. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

