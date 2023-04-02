After much wait and anticipation, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launched this week. Stars descended from across the world to grace the event and left multiple fashion notes for style enthusiasts. The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant turned hosts for the evening as they welcomed the most prominent names of Bollywood and Hollywood.

Present at the do were Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Rekha among others. From the next- gen, stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Navya Nanda also arrived in absolute style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate the one-of-a-kind showcase of over 140 India-inspired costumes, the celebrated stars marked their presence on the pink carpet. While fans regale in the many inside photos and videos from the event, here’s a quick look at the best and the worst-dressed celebrities.

Best-dressed celebrities on NMACC pink carpet

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A vision to behold, Zendaya opted for a midnight blue saree from designer Rahul Mishra’s creations. All about starry nights, Zendaya coupled her saree with a statement golden blouse. The many highlights of her traditional look include a mermaid skirt and a trailing pallu.

Janhvi Kapoor

Another fashion hit for Janhvi! The actress looked smoking hot in a metallic gown paired with a dupatta. Adding a desi twist to her look, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted the prettiest maang tikka.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would approve of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s all-black gown. The actress chose a stunning Shahab Durazi creation for the do.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

An absolute stunner, Alia Bhatt arrived in a heavily embellished gown by Elie Saab. The sleek train added oodles of glam to her look.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The global ‘desi girl’ decided to put a spin on her saree look. Acing the glam game, Priyanka Chopra flaunted a cutout saree-like gown paired with a bold blouse.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Ain’t no one missing this look! Kriti Sanon added a modish twist to her traditional benarasi saree. The outfit, from the collection of Monisha Jaising, was all about a saree turned into a gown with a signature cape.

Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Gigi redefined gold and glam with her saree look, and we expected no less. She opted for an exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chikankari saree and paired it with an opulent blouse.

Worst-dressed celebrities on NMACC pink carpet

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Sara arrived in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the NMACC Day 2 event. The actress’ look, however, failed to come together in a coherent manner. While the embroidery on MM’s piece is stunning, the pattern somehow misses the mark.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Malaika Arora dared to go different, but the risk didn’t quite pay off. The many details on her look make it slightly tricky for it to be the talking point as a whole.

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Points to Bhumi for experimenting, but it’s a risk that failed to work. The actress sported a metallic grey Anamika Khanna gown, and the sculpted skirt silhouette didn’t do any good for her overall look.

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Shanaya Kapoor’s white shirt paired with a glittery gold skirt does not make for a bad look. But, it’s just not up to the mark for an event celebrating India’s impact on the global fashion world.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Sonam Kapoor is easily one of Indian cinema’s finest fashion queens. This time, however, the fit of her outfit didn’t do her justice.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Aishwarya’s black sharara adorned with golden work is not it. It feels like a missed fashion opportunity for the Ponniyin Selvan II actress.

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Disha’s blingy saree look fails to make the cut. No doubt she looks nice, but similar looks have been tried too often.

Must Read: Zendaya, Gigi Hadid Exude ‘Desi Girl’ Vibe In Indian Saree & All That’s Running In Our Mind Right Now Is “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News