One of the most skilled actresses from the younger generation of Bollywood- Janhvi Kapoor got on the wrong side of the Internet recently after a video of hers got brutally slammed by social media users. In the new clip doing rounds on the Internet, the 26-year-old actress is seen showing off her moves while decked up in a desi attire.

Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines after she spoke about getting trolled for her remarks and her gym outfits. Speaking on the same, the Dhadak actress had recently shared that these opinions will not last and what will last is her work. Circling back to her latest clip, scroll down to read what social media users had to say about it.

In the latest video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen enjoying herself thoroughly on a stage while dancing to a song with backup dancers. Janhvi in the clip dons an ethereal Indian outfit while showing off her powerful moves under pink-purple lighting. The video sees the Bollywood actress packing her graceful moves but it appears the Internet seemed less impressed with her choreographed steps. Social media users without wasting any time thronged to the comments section with an intention of trolling Janhvi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One of the users stated, “Koi pagal e hoga jo hot moves of janhvi kapoor bolega” as another called it, “Itna cheap dance.” One user posted, “Wow that plastic” as another commented, “Agar yah hot tha tu mai bhi sala tab hot ka baap hoon b**k … matalb kuch bhi.

The next individual asked, “Talent kaha h.” Whereas, another stated, “Itni gym, makeup hype create krne ke baad bhi hot ni lg rahi.” One user claimed, “Bhojpuri actress lag rhi h” as another posted, “Ajkal ki ladkiyo ko kyo bigadna chahti h ye log?” And, one concluded, “Mother- Chandini, Daughter- Chandini Bar.”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili which was produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The actress will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi will then also be seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also in the pipeline is her Telugu debut in NTR 30 with RRR star Jr NTR.

