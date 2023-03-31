Dharma productions head honcho Karan Johar is always in the news. Be it his unfiltered interviews to even his unapologetic statements on everything and anything, the filmmaker never misses a chance to paint headlines. Recently, Karan was all over the news after Kangana Ranaut claimed that he bullied Priyanka Chopra. Now, he has caught the attention of netizens after he posted a series of salty posts on Instagram & left everyone wondering what exactly he wants to say. Scroll below to read the details!

Karan Johar is one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood and has launched many talents in the industry. However, he often comes under the radar of trolls, especially for supporting starkids. Recently, he took to Instagram and posted a series of coded messages. While many felt he was promoting the upcoming prime video BAE, many believed it was an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut, who called Paps cunning for not asking her about controversy revolving around movie mafia.

Taking to his social media account, Karan Johar wrote, “The airport is a runway, it’s also a press conference, next it may be a trailer launch venue. I subscribe to it all, no complaints, but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while.” In another post he wrote, “I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But mentioning them is perhaps a no.”

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, many users on Reddit tried to decipher what does his message exactly mean. Many noticed that he had made some of the letters capital and, joining them together, reads, ‘Nepo.’ His stories left the netizens confused. Many believed he took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut.

For the unversed, this is not the first time when Karan Johar has mocked celebrities for making airport appearances even though they have no flights to catch. He is known for his sarcastic takes, and when it comes to Kangana Ranaut, we all know about their rivalry.

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s salty posts on Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below!

