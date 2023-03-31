Much before Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film could take the box office by storm, the film courted controversies for multiple reasons. It all began when makers dropped the first song Besharam Rang and haters called for a boycott. The film and its makers received massive criticism after a shot from the song saw Deepika Padukone wearing an orange monokini. While many made different statements on the controversy, director Siddharth Anand has now finally reacted for the first time.

After the success of Pathaan, the makers hosted a press conference that saw the leading trio, SRK, Deepika and John Abraham along with the director addressing the media and answering questions as many as possible. At the event, the team even addressed the controversy around the film and even around DP’s orange bikini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand recently appeared on News18 Rising India summit 2023 where he was asked about the bikini controversy. Reacting to the same for the first time, he said, “We were not scared. We knew that there was nothing objectionable in our film.” Adding “When we were in Spain, I chose that costume randomly. We never gave it a too much thought. The colour was looking nice. It was sunny, the grass was greener and the water was blue and the orange colour was looking good. We thought when the audience would watch it they would understand that our intent was not wrong.”

Siddharth Anand went on to add, “But I can’t blame the audience because they hadn’t watched the movie till then. They were going with, ‘Achcha inhone ye kiya, wo kiya…’ But it was commendable of the audience that they flocked to the theatres when the film was released. They proved the whole boycott movement wrong. And when you are calling for a boycott of a star or a movie, you are not seeing how many people’s livelihood is dependent on that particular movie especially if it works.”

“At least three hundred people work on a film every day. And when the shoot gets over so many VFX artists work on the post production. It’s very easy to say boycott that too without reason,” he concluded saying.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is busy shooting Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

For more Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas vs Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan & Bollywood’s 2012’s Gang War Explained! From Calling Her Talentless Star In The US To Affair Rumours, It’s A Mysterious Pit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News