John Abraham has been one of the most admired actors in India and has a massive female fan following. As the actor has one of the finest built physiques in the showbiz industry, the actor recently proved his acting skills in Pathaan as he played an antagonist. While the actor is on a successful trip for his recently released movie, he once claimed he is not good at bed because he breaks them.

The actor has proved time and again why his acting skills complement his acting talent. Playing an antagonist character against SRK in Pathaan was a big task but John did not let the spotlight get away from him in the movie.

In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, the Pathaan actor John Abraham revealed his naughty side. When the host, Karan Johar asked him to rate himself on the basis of his performance in bed, the actor gave a befitting reply. “I can’t rate myself and I don’t think about it. And I am probably not good because I break most of the beds I am in”.

With a naughty smile and look, Karan Johar asks, “You are a bed breaker?”, to which he replied, “yeah, say I am not good in beds because I break beds”. While the Pathaan actor replied, Karan Johar gave his famous laugh mixed with a cough. Below is the video of the same conversation.

While replying to the conversation, a user said, “How turned on was Karan after that?”. Another added, “Karan wants him really bad!!

Another netizen added, “I think Karan Johar got blushed when he said I break beds”. A fan of the actor commented, “he is just turning on every girl out there.”

“John is so witty and also he’s very private, that says a lot about him”, added another fan of John Abraham.

