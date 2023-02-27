Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most popular actresses not only in the South but also in Bollywood. Apart from acting, Rashmika is also known for her stunning fashion choices. However, her latest mini black dress look at Zee Cine Awards seemingly ridiculed netizens as they trolled her for changing her taste in fashion after entering Bollywood.

Known as India’s national crush, Rashmika began her acting career with the Kannada film Kirik Party. She soon established herself as a leading lady and worked in Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut, last year, with Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actress was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika Mandanna graced the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards in a mini strapless black lacy dress with a long train. The Pushpa star accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and went for brown heels. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with nude makeup.

A video of the actress was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, in which she could be seen posing for the shutterbugs at the venue. While the actress gracefully carried her look, its length seemingly ridiculed netizens as they trolled her for the same. Many blamed her entry into Bollywood for her bold fashion choice.

An IG user wrote, “Jab se bollywood me aaye hai tab se iska dress urfi Jessa ho gya hai,” while another wrote, “Chadh gya Bollywood ka nasha.”

A third user wrote, “Isko kya banadiya yaar bollywood ne,” while a fourth one commented, “Isko bhi bollywood me aakr expose karne ki hawa lag gayi.”

However, the trolls seemingly did not affect Rashmika as she shared some pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. In the caption, the actress wrote, “A very very special day, got an award, had a performance… feel absolutely grateful for everything and everyone in my life.”

What do you think of Rashmika’s look? Let us know in the comments.

