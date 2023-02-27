Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is known for ruling the Indian television industry, has come out in support of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after his recent release Selfiee failed to pull the audience into the theatre.

Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. However, the film failed and registered a dismal opening at the box-office with Rs 2.5 crore making it Akshay’s 6th flop in a row after ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Cuttputlli’ and ‘Ram Setu’.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Ekta Kapoor pointed the guns at the “tabloid culture”. She wrote: “Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!” She also added with the hashtag “insensitive”.

Ekta Kapoor’s post comes after Kangana Ranaut criticised Selfiee. Kangana had reacted to a box office report of Selfiee which compared her with Akshay Kumar. Comparing the first-day business of her last film Dhaakad (2022) indirectly with Selfiee, Kangana had written: “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakh on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me.”

