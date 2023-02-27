Manoj Bajpayee became an overnight sensation after his performance in the crime drama Satya in 1998 got super hit. He was widely appreciated for his villainous character, but at that time, it had stereotyped him as it is. Did you know there was a time when Manoj had no work in hand as he used to turn down every offer on his way? Well, scroll below to read the scoop.

After the massive success rate of Satya, Bajpayee might have thought he would be getting good roles and have the liberty to choose whichever plot he thinks suits him. But the reality was something else. In this recent interview, he talked about how he was not comfortable in doing villainous characters and how he carved his own niche.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Mashable, while talking about his dream to do good work post-Satya got shattered as the industry started to stereotype him, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “Industry started looking at me thinking that a new villain has been found. But I was adamant that I didn’t want to play a villain. So after Satya, for eight months I didn’t have any work. I used to get a lot of offers, to play the villain opposite all the big superstars. But I had something else on my mind. It was tough to say no to that much money and work, both of which I didn’t have before Satya.”

Going further in the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee further added, “I didn’t know where I was right or wrong, but I had a resolve… That I will do what I want to do. The reason why I came to Mumbai was to follow my heart and do the kind of work I want to do and earn money from that.”

Even though after Satya’s success, Manoj Bajpayee became an overnight sensation, his lifestyle and his way of living didn’t change. He revealed that he bought his first car after 8 months of Satya and bought his house nearly after 6 years.

Well, Manoj Bajpayee is known to be one of the most humble people in the industry. What do you think about the anecdote of him getting stereotyped as a villain? For the unversed, he was last seen in the web series The Family Man 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Did Sanjay Dutt Just Confirm He’s Playing A Villain In Hera Pheri 4? Talks About Playing Antihero In Upcoming Films, Says “Characters Are Written…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News