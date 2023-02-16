Manoj Bajpayee is one of the few self-made stars who made their mark in the industry. Being an outsider, the actor has established himself with his diverse class of acting. Not only the actor has made his name in the Bollywood industry, but he has also flourished on OTT with his superhit series, ‘The Family Man’. He is among the top actors in the country but he recently revealed that his level of fame is nothing as compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

All the newcomers have always looked up to their legendary actors and their stardom. Manoj was among one them and in an interview, he reveals how his level of fame is nothing compared to Bollywood big names. Read on to find out what he had to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee talked about how the crowd would gather in front of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s houses just to get a glimpse of them. He says, “Star pata hai kya hota hai? Star hota hai Bachchan saab k bunglow se kabhi kabhi guzarta hun raasta jam hota hai. At the age of 80, log unko dekhne Sunday ko bhaari sankhya mein khare hote hai.”

Later during the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee also mentioned Salman Khan’s stardom and how he appears on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartment on his birthdays and other special occasions.“Salman Khan ko dekho lathi charge karna padh jaata hai. Sirf apne balcony se aake haath hilata hai aadmi. Shah Rukh apne jo banaya hai apna pura machaan waha aake khada”, said the actor.

Manoj had done many critically acclaimed movies since the beginning of his career. He rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, and also featured in several critically-acclaimed films, including Aligarh and Special 26. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Gulmohar, which stars Sharmila Tagore and many other actors.

For more stories, stay tuned to koimoi.com

Must Read: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Surprise Mumbai Metro Commuters As They Promote Selfiee With Kickass Main Khiladi Tu Anari Moves – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News