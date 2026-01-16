Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, was released in the theaters on December 5, 2025. It’s been over a month since its release, and the movie is still doing wonders at the box office.

The film also featured Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. With its blockbuster theatrical run, people’s curiosity about the movie and its characters has prompted all sorts of wild speculations. Recently, a carousel of pictures went viral on Instagram for featuring actors from the ‘80s as Dhurandhar cast members. Let’s take a look at who got which roles in the post.

AI Reimagines Dhurandhar With ‘80s Actors

An Instagram account named ‘mr.hellrocker’ shared a post recently, where he included a few slides to show how AI reimagined the film as an ‘80s blockbuster with actors from that era playing the crucial roles. It showed Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, who is originally played by Ranveer Singh. Sridevi stars as Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, and the late Amrish Puri features as SP Aslam, Sanjay Dutt’s character in the movie.

On the other hand, the post also suggested Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch, portrayed by Danish Pandor, Paresh Rawal as Ajay Sanyal, R Madhavan’s character in the movie. Parvin Babi plays Ulfat, the role played by Saumya Tandon.

However, what you might have already anticipated, AI suggested Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait. In the film, his son, Akshaye Khanna, played the role and received widespread acclaim for his charismatic, dominant performance.

Well, all the actors suited their characters perfectly. So even if Dhurandhar had been made in the ‘80s, it would probably have been a blockbuster hit as well.

Dhurandhar Sequel

For the unversed, after the massive box-office success, the film is returning with Dhurandhar 2. The second installment would be released on March 19, on the same day as Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The second part is also slated to be a massive success despite clashing with Yash’s movie.

