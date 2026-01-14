Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan are undoubtedly the top five undisputed rulers of Bollywood who have built a loyal fan base across generations. Throughout their acting careers, they have delivered outstanding performances and demonstrated their acting range.

While competition among contemporaries is inevitable, there have been moments when mutual respect and understanding took center stage. One such moment came when Ajay Devgn candidly spoke about his bond with his fellow superstars and how their connection has evolved over the years.

Ajay Devgn’s Passion For Cinema

In an interview with Filmfare, Ajay Devgn was quizzed about ruling the industry for years along with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “I don’t know. I follow my heart and, as I said, passion and hard work. Other than that, I don’t understand the publicity stunts and all. Even if it works, it is only until a certain point; after that, it’s your work, dedication, and performance towards work that speaks. That is what takes you the long way.”

Ajay Devgn On Bond With His Co-Stars

Talking about being friends with his contemporaries, Ajay shared, “We may not be meeting in person that much, but we still talk. In fact, everyone is just one call away. And we support one another when the need arises. Akshay, Salman, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, even though he is younger than us, Amitji, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt – we trust one another and have been there for one another, and we know we can count on one another’s support.”

Ajay Devgn’s Filmography

Ajay Devgn entered Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Some of his notable films include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Ishq, Golmaal, and Tanhaji. He successfully delivered three sequel hits in 2025 – Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son Of Sardaar 2. On the work front, Ajay has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Drishyam 3, Shaitaan 2, and Golmaal 5.

