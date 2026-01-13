Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is renowned for her bold personality and exceptional acting skills. She rose to fame soon after making her debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan in 2000. Throughout her acting career, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry.

However, her career has been filled with struggles as an outsider in the industry. Let’s revisit the time when the veteran actress opened up about struggles as an outsider in the industry.

Ameesha Patel On Being Disliked By Bollywood Insiders

In an interview with Zoom last year, Ameesha Patel revealed that she is not very well-liked in the film industry due to her straightforward nature. She shared, “Ultimately, it’s the audience’s love that matters, regardless of which camp you are part of. Yes, because I didn’t fit into specific circles, and since I don’t drink, smoke, or engage in flattery for work, I earn what I achieve based on my abilities, which makes me less liked by some. I refuse to ingratiate myself to anyone.”

She added that it’s challenging to operate in Bollywood without having a partner or family member working in the industry. However, those difficulties never prompted her to compromise her moral qualms to gain more recognition and roles.

“It’s worse when you don’t end up having a boyfriend or a husband from the film industry. When you don’t share your other half as a power couple, it’s very hard. You don’t have people backing you. There’s no reason to back you; you are an outsider,” she concluded.

Ameesha Patel On Her Role In Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Speaking about being cast for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, she said, “After he [Rakesh Roshan] had Kareena exit the film because of their differences and him being upset with her behaviour, I got the opportunity. Had I come from the film industry, maybe I would’ve been the first choice. I came with no privilege to the film industry.”

Ameesha Patel made it to Bollywood when there was no social media to help her build her brand. That makes her achievements all the more special.

