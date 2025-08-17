War 2 is clearly underperforming at the Indian box office, but it still emerged as one of the fastest entrants to the 100 crore club from Bollywood. On the first two days, it managed to stay over the 50 crore mark, thus entering the 100 crore club like a cakewalk. With this, Hrithik Roshan has witnessed a hike and surpassed Prabhas in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan benefits from War 2’s century at the Indian box office

With War 2 hitting a century in two days, Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a hike of 100 points. Before the release of War 2, he held the 8th spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking with 1100 points. With the addition of 100 points, his tally has moved to 1200 points.

Here’s the breakdown of Hrithik Roshan’s 1200 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Agneepath, Bang Bang, Kaabil, Super 30, and War 2) = 500 points

2 films in the 200 crore club (Krrish 3 and Fighter) = 400 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (War 2) = 300 points

Total – 1200 points

Hrithik Roshan overtakes Prabhas in Star Ranking!

With 1200 points, Hrithik Roshan has surpassed Prabhas (1100 points) in Star Ranking and grabbed the 7th spot. The actor is expected to stay in the same position, as the next target of beating Ranbir Kapoor looks out of reach. Ranbir is in the 6th spot with 1450 points.

To cross Ranbir, Hrithik needs 250 points more, which is possible only if War 2 enters the 400 crore club in India, or earns 300 crores in India, and enters the top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market. Both these targets are out of reach.

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

