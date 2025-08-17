Bob Odenkirk-led Nobody 2 has landed in the theaters amid multiple trending movies, so it missed the #1 spot in the domestic box office charts. However, the movie collected a much higher number on its opening day than the previous movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received a solid B+ on CinemaScore and strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 78%, and the collective consensus states, “While frumpy action-hero Hutch Mansell tries to enjoy a nice vacation, Bob Odenkirk works overtime to make Nobody 2 a diverting sequel that measures up admirably to the original.” The audience rating is stronger than that of the critics, which is 89%.

Nobody 2’s opening day collection at the North American box office

As per Box Office Mojo, the R-rated actioner Nobody 2 collected a solid $3.9 million on its opening day, including $1.3 million from the Thursday previews. However, the film did not have enough juice to debut at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. It opened in the third rank behind Weapons and Freakier Friday but above The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Comparison with the previous movie

Bob Odenkirk‘s Nobody was released in 2021 amid the pandemic. It collected $2.5 million at the domestic box office on its opening day. The sequel has raked in 56% more than the opening day collection of the first film. The latest film is projected to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. Again, it is higher than the opening weekend collection of the previous film’s $6.8 million opening.

What is the film about?

Hutch Mansell, a former assassin turned family man, sets out on a long-awaited vacation with his loved ones to the quiet tourist town of Plummerville. Their getaway, however, takes a dangerous turn when Hutch finds himself entangled in the schemes of a corrupt theme park operator, a crooked sheriff, and a ruthless crime boss. Nobody 2 was released on August 15.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Beat Gladiator II’s $460M+ As Pedro Pascal’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News