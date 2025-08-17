Americana is facing a rough start at the box office. Sydney Sweeney leads as Penny Jo Poplin alongside Paul Walter Hauser as Lefty Ledbetter in a story about South Dakotan locals turning violent over a Lakotan Ghost shirt. The film premiered in 2023 and saw a wider release on August 15, 2025, but the audience turnout has been underwhelming.

Americana Expected Opening Weekend Earnings & Theater Performance

The critics gave Americana a modest thumbs up, landing a 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With even fewer than 50 verified audience ratings, it has not yet earned a Popcornmeter score. The reception from general viewers mirrors the disappointing financial results.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Americana, which has opened in around 1,100 theaters nationwide, is expected to earn around $840K for the weekend, averaging about $460 per theater. This would place it in 16th at the box office, meaning it barely registers on most charts. After a two-year wait, the below $1 million debut makes it unlikely that theaters will offer much beyond contractual showings, and further weeks would have seen steep declines.

Westerns Continue To Struggle At The Box Office

Western films have struggled at the box office since the pandemic. Even big names like Kevin Costner with Horizon: An American Saga ($38.8 million) failed to draw crowds, and Ari Aster’s Eddington did not recover its $25 million budget, earning just around $12 million. The genre has faced consistent hurdles while other categories have had a more mixed response.

Americana still has a shot at reaching audiences through streaming platforms. Netflix, HBO Max, and other services have turned underperforming films into hits, and while there is no certainty, streaming could help recover some of the production costs.

