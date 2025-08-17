The Japanese anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been in theaters for a month. It has also earned a remarkable feat at the box office in Japan, entering the all-time top 5 grossers. The film has surpassed the lifetime of Your Name in Japan and Titanic’s admissions to achieve a great milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an animated dark fantasy action film directed by Haruo Sotozaki. Last month, the anime movie debuted with strong collections, reportedly marking the highest opening day gross in Japanese box office history. The film has the potential to beat Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s collection at the box office. This is the climactic film featuring great action and animation.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collection in Japan on day 30

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns collected an estimated $4.2 million on its fifth Saturday, a Holiday in Japan. This is on par with its collections on last Saturday. The film has collected ¥25.32 billion in Japan, reaching 18.2 million admissions. This is around $171.8 million in US Dollars. Infinity Castle has hit this mark in 30 days.

Surpasses Your Name’s Japanese haul as the all-time 5th highest-grosser at the box office

According to the report, Infinity Castle has surpassed the lifetime collection of Your Name in local currency to become the fifth highest-grossing film ever in Japan. It also surpassed One Piece Film: Red and Princess Mononoke. Its next target is Frozen’s ¥25.50 billion and fourth rank in the all-time top-grossers list.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan: Demon Slayer:

Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – ¥40.43 billion Spirited Away – ¥31.68 billion Titanic – ¥27.77 billion Frozen – ¥25.50 billion Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns – ¥25.32 billion Your Name – ¥25.17 billion One Piece Film: Red – ¥20.33 billion Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – ¥20.30 billion Princess Mononoke – ¥20.18 billion Howl’s Moving Castle – ¥19.60 billion

Beats Titanic as the 7th most-watched film ever in Japan

The achievements don’t stop there! Infinity Castle has also surpassed James Cameron‘s Titanic as the seventh most-watched movie ever in Japan. Titanic, including the re-releases, amassed 18.1 million admissions in its run, but Infinity Castle has beaten that with 18.2 million admissions.

5th weekend projection at the Japanese box office

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is projected to earn between $12 million and $14 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in Japan. The film will start to roll out in foreign markets from next month. It is already the highest-grossing film of the year in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns was released in Japan on July 18.

