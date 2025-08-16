Box office is unpredictable; films underperform financially despite a strong start, while some take off even after a poor debut. The Fantastic Four: First Steps falls in the first category. It debuted with a $100 million+ collection at the domestic box office, yet it is struggling and experiencing the biggest drops at the cinemas. However, it is rejoicing in small achievements, and one is underway. The F4 movie is on track to beat an early MCU movie soon at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The F4 movie is the highest-grossing Fantastic Four film ever. It has also escaped from being one of the lowest-earning MCU movies. Its prime focus was on family, and the theme was perfectly incorporated in the movie, but it was also quite predictable. Again, the visuals were stunning, so the film had high and low points. It is expected to cross the $450 million global mark this weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps regularly experiences massive drops at the domestic box office. It collected $1.5 million on its third Thursday, a 49.5% decline from last Thursday. As per Box Office Mojo, the film has collected $238.2 million so far.

Internationally, it has crossed the $204.6 million mark and has equally weak legs as in North America. Allied to the $238.2 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $442.8 million mark. It is the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $238.2 million

International – $204.6 million

Worldwide – $442.8 million

On track to beat Thor’s global haul this weekend

Chris Hemsworth‘s MCU debut, Thor, was released in 2011 and was a financial success. Three sequels to the first film have been released, and another is reportedly in development. The 2011 MCU movie collected $449.32 million worldwide, including $181.03 million in North America. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is less than $10 million away from surpassing that collection, and it will happen this weekend.

More about the F4 film

The Fantastic Four struggle to balance their superhero responsibilities with their family ties when Earth is threatened by Galactus, a cosmic entity, and his mysterious Herald, the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

