Chris Hemsworth has faced many tough roles, but right now, the biggest challenge on his mind is the future of the Extraction series. The action-packed Netflix franchise has earned solid praise, with two films out and an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, progress on Extraction 3 has slowed down, and Hemsworth admits he is feeling the wait.

Chris Hemsworth Talks About Extraction 3 & Its Future

The team behind the films is brainstorming new ideas for the third installment, exploring different directions for Tyler Rake’s story. Hemsworth says the plan is definitely to make another movie, though no exact date is set yet.

“[Tyler Rake is] getting restless. We, the creative team, are putting together some different ideas and creative ventures of where we could take the whole place and the [third] film. But the intention is to certainly make another one. I don’t know exactly when, but yeah, it’ll be coming,” he said per Collider.

The restlessness makes sense, since Extraction has become one of the rare action series that also dives into its main character’s emotions, thanks to Hemsworth’s intense performance as the black ops mercenary.

How Extraction Evolved From An Original Idea

Originally, the project was meant for Dwayne Johnson and was called Ciudad. However, after the Russos moved on to work on Captain America and Johnson went after other franchises, the movie transformed into Extraction with Hemsworth taking the lead and stunt expert Sam Hargrave directing. The change helped the series find its own identity.

Both Extraction films broke records on Netflix and proved people still crave thrilling, high-energy stories. The sequel raised the bar with a tough 21-minute continuous shot that pushed Hemsworth and the crew hard during filming. Even with that momentum, the third movie is still in early stages, with the creative team carefully planning what’s next for Tyler Rake.

Along with Extraction 3, a TV spin-off is also being developed, showing that the franchise still has plenty of life ahead. Extraction and Extraction 2 are available now on Netflix.

