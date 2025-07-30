When it comes to keeping secrets, the multi-billion-dollar blockbuster Avengers: Endgame was one of the most tightly guarded cinematic ventures in Hollywood history. To avoid accidental leaks about major plot twists and climactic revelations, most of the cast wasn’t given access to the full script.

But according to the Russo Brothers, there was one Avenger who read the entire screenplay. And no, it wasn’t Benedict Cumberbatch or Chris Hemsworth. Read on to find out which Marvel star earned that privilege.

The Only Avenger Who Read The Full Avengers: Endgame Script

That Marvel star is none other than Robert Downey Jr., who played the charismatic superhero Iron Man in the Avengers film series. According to an earlier interview with Rotten Tomatoes (via CNET), the Russo Brothers revealed that “Robert Downey Jr. was probably the only one to read the entire script.”

The director duo also mentioned that, besides Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans (Captain America) might have also read the whole script. Interestingly, Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Doctor Strange, got a copy that included his scenes only. They followed a similar approach in the earlier film, Avengers: Infinity War, as well. For instance, Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor, was only given his scenes and not the full script.

Avengers: Endgame – Box Office & Critical Response

After its grand theatrical release in April 2019, Avengers: Endgame went on to gross over a staggering $2.79 billion at the box office worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, just behind James Cameron’s Avatar.

Critically, the film was widely acclaimed. On Rotten Tomatoes, it earned an outstanding 94% critics’ score. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.” The film also holds a strong 8.4/10 rating on IMDb.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Next MCU Project

As most Marvel fans already know, Robert Downey Jr. is set for a grand comeback to the MCU. This time, he will portray one of the most complex and iconic comic book characters: Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the highly anticipated film is slated for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026.

(Spoilers Ahead)

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom made an appearance in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where he interacted with Franklin Richards, the son of Sue Storm and Reed Richards, played by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, respectively.

It all leads to Doom.#AvengersDoomsday is now in production. pic.twitter.com/3ZreZICczy — © Avengers (@Avengers) March 26, 2025

In addition to the Fantastic Four lineup—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)—Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature several other major Marvel heroes. These include Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), among others.

Avengers: Endgame Trailer

