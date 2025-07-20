Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has climbed several box office charts in its ninth weekend, once again proving the franchise’s longevity. Particularly at the domestic box office, it has exhibited stellar performance despite fierce competition from new releases like Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

One might even wonder how well the movie would command without rival studio Disney aggressively claiming multiple screens, as the forthcoming release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to deter Final Reckoning viewings to precipitously drop before the $600 million worldwide. However, Disney has been served justice, as it suffered another setback at the hands of Final Reckoning, particularly challenging the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 Outguns Marvel’s Original Hero Iron Man

In 2008, Iron Man brought in $585 million worldwide as MCU’s flagbearer, a box office number that Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning has surpassed, earning $586 million globally (according to Box Office Mojo). This achievement places the spy sequel just ahead of Robert Downey Jr.’s debut as Tony Stark, registering a small victory for traditional action filmmaking over superhero spectacle.

The gap remains narrow but significant, especially considering its predecessor, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, reached $571 million during its theatrical run. Meanwhile, Iron Man’s sequel edged out all these films at $623 million (according to Box Office Mojo), contributing to a tight cluster of box office range.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

A look at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s total box office collection so far. Please note that the film is still running in theatres.

Domestic- $195 million

International- $390 million

Worldwide- $586 million*

Iron Man Box Office Summary

A look at Iron Man’s total box office collection. The Marvel outing was originally released in April 2008 and made on a budget of $140 million.

Domestic- $319 million

International- $266 million

Worldwide- $585 million

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Overtakes Rogue Nation At The Domestic Box Office

As Box Office Mojo reports, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has reached $195.1 million at the domestic box office, officially surpassing Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation’s $195 million haul. This milestone exemplifies Tom Cruise’s appeal and lasting legacy as an action star. While the margin is extremely narrow at the moment, given that The Final Reckoning is still running in theatres, the number is only likely to go up.

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation Box Office Summary

A look at Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’s total box office collection (number retrieved via Box Office Mojo). The Marvel outing was originally released in July 2015 and made on a budget of $150 million.

Domestic- $195 million

International- $487 million

Worldwide- $682 million

Mission: Impossible Movies Worldwide Box Office Summary

A look at the worldwide box office collection of Mission: Impossible movies (ranked from highest to lowest)

Mission: Impossible Fallout — $824 million Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol — $694 million Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation — $682 million Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — $586 million* Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — $571 million Mission: Impossible II — $546 million Mission: Impossible — $457 million Mission: Impossible III — $398 million

Will Fantastic Four Stop Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning From Hitting A Domestic Milestone?

Later this month, Fantastic Four: First Steps will join Superman to make the superhero genre dominate further in theatres. This could potentially prevent Final Reckoning from reaching that coveted $200 million domestic milestone. However, given current momentum and sustained audience interest, Cruise’s latest impossible mission still hangs on.

* Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collection so far as movie is still running in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

