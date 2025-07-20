David Corenswet’s Clark Kent is the new hope for the DC Universe, and it is living up to its name as Superman dominates the box office in major regions. In North America, it is at the #1 spot and is set to hit the $200 million milestone. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, it is sprinting towards another major milestone and will achieve that in its second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC movie received excellent ratings on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It received 83% from the critics and 92% from the audience. It is not an origin story, and Clark Kent struggles with his Kryptonian heritage. People still question his actions, giving Lex Luthor the opportunity to Kal-El out of his way. Besides the stellar cast, the CGI dog Krypto has won everyone’s hearts and increased the adoption rates as well.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

James Gunn’s movie Superman collected a solid $11 million at the international box office on the second Friday [via Box Office Mojo]. Thus, the film hit a $142.8 million overseas cume over 78 markets. It also collected $16.6 million at the domestic box office on its second Friday, bringing the collection to $194.38 million. Adding that to the film’s overseas gross, the worldwide collection reached $337.18 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America- $194.4 million

Overseas- $142.8 million

Worldwide- $337.2 million

Set to cross $400 million & Captain America 4’s global haul

Superman is on track to cross the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It might even surpass the global haul of Captain America 4 during this second weekend. For the uninitiated, Captain America: Brave New World collected $415.1 million worldwide and is the seventh highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. James Gunn’s DCU movie is gearing up to surpass that, and it might happen during this weekend only. However, there is no doubt that it will beat the worldwide collection of Thunderbolts*.

Florence Pugh starrer Thunderbolts* collected $382.08 million worldwide. David Corenswet’s latest flick will surpass that and become the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025. Superman is currently #10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2025

Lilo & Stitch – $1.00 billion A Minecraft Movie – $955.15 million Mission: Impossible 8 – $586.15 million How to Train Your Dragon – $568.71 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $559.59 million F1 – $434.53 million Captain America 4 – $415.10 million Thunderbolts* – $382.08 million Sinners – $365.88 million Superman – $337.18 million

James Gunn-helmed Superman starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult was released on July 11.

