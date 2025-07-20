Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, is winning hearts worldwide and is set to cross a major milestone at the North American box office this weekend. The film has already crossed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office and is expected to become the biggest solo Superman movie in history. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie opened in the theaters last Friday and collected $125.02 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has maintained momentum, ruling at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. The film has nerfed out Jurassic World Rebirth and kept it below it at #2. The DC flick by James Gunn was made on a reported budget of $225 million, and it has successfully recovered that in its first week, solving a big headache for the makers.

Superman’s box office collection on day 8 at the North American box office

Superman registered the sixth-biggest second Friday in the history of DC movies, with a 70.4% drop from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. According to the Box Office Mojo report, it collected $16.6 million on its second Friday. It is also the third-biggest second Friday of the year, only behind A Minecraft Movie’s $20.5 million and Lilo & Stitch’s $17.1 million. It has hit a $194.4 million cume in North America in eight days.

Check out the biggest second Fridays for DC movies at the domestic box office

The Dark Knight – $23.2 million The Batman – $18.6 million The Dark Knight Rises – $17.7 million Aquaman – $17 million Joker – $16.9 million Superman – $16.6 million Justice League – $16.4 million Wonder Woman – $15.7 million Batman v Superman – $15 million Suicide Squad – $13.1 million

Surpasses Thunderbolts* as the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America

James Gunn’s movie surpassed the domestic haul of MCU’s Thunderbolts* in less than 10 days, establishing DC dominance after a long time. For the unversed, Thunderbolts* collected $89.95 million in its domestic run, which has been mulled by Gunn’s film in eight days, becoming the 8th highest-grossing film of the year domestically. It will hit the $200 million mark during its second weekend only. It is less than $2 million away from beating Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s domestic haul.

The David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starrer Superman was released on July 11.

